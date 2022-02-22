Normalization of ties with Israel exposes oligarchy: analyst

TEHRAN - An executive at the Johannesburg-based Media Review Network (MRN) believes that the normalization of ties with Israel showed oligarchic and unprincipled essence of Persian Gulf Arab states.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Bahrain’s king on a visit to the Persian Gulf country. The visit took place 17 months after they established relations under a 2020 U.S.-sponsored deal called “Abraham Accord”.

Bennett's one-day visit to the island kingdom was the first by an Israeli leader.

“Indeed the most important implication of ‘normalization’ is the fact that the majority of Arabs, Muslims and Christians alike within the Persian Gulf region, would question the morality of these leaders turning their backs on Palestine,” Jassat notes.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What are the implications of the normalization of ties with Israel by the Emirates and Bahrain?

A: The immediate implication of "normalization" is a betrayal of Palestine's freedom struggle to rid itself of a colonial settler regime illegally occupying its homeland.

The trick of conflating Zionism with Judaism has been part of myths designed to prevent critics of Israel’s racist construct from adopting a tough stance against it. "Normalization" has thus exposed the (Persian) Gulf states as a group of unprincipled self-imposed oligarchs who care only to protect their thrones.

Such misplaced "trust" is a false sentiment if they view the apartheid regime as their guarantor.

Indeed the most important implication of "normalization" is the fact that the majority of Arabs, Muslims and Christians alike within the Persian Gulf region, would question the morality of these leaders turning their backs on Palestine.

Q: What are the advantages or disadvantages of cozy ties between Israel and these two Arab states for the Arab world and the region?

A: There cannot be an advantage for the Arab world nor for the region.

This is borne out by the fact that underpinning the "normalization" agenda is the destabilizing of the region to engender a climate of militarization.

It seeks to entrench Arab dependency on American/Israeli hegemony and to undermine the fortress of Resistance led by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Q: How is Israel trying to conflate Judaism with the ideology of Zionism to deceive and distort reality?

A: The trick of conflating Zionism with Judaism has been part of myths designed to prevent critics of its racist construct from adopting a tough stance against it.

It’s a foolish and naive strategy that, unlike the past, will not succeed in a climate of violent repression of Palestinians.

For instance, the visuals of Zionist brutality in Sheikh Jarrah and in Al Quds are broadcast widely via mainstream media as well as social media platforms.

The horror of Zionist terrorism is thus recognized as a characteristic of its racism, far removed from Judaism.

Q: What is Israel's record in supporting tyrannical states from Iran's Shah to Arab monarchies?

A: Israel has a terrible record in supporting tyrannical states. We see the evidence of it today in the ties it has developed via U.S. pressure to keep (Persian) Gulf sheikdoms in power.

Indeed as it cultivated the Shah's throne which to its surprise was extremely fragile in the face of a popular revolution, so will it discover that propping up despots is not sustainable.

Israel's record in Iran during the reign of the Shah points to an era of inhumane atrocities committed against the population. Notwithstanding security agreements and many more forms of assurances, the Peacock Throne collapsed just as the current gold-gilded thrones of Arab monarchies are likely to bite the dust.

Q: Do you think the Arab states want to get rid of the Palestine cause?

A: Arab regimes across the Persian Gulf as well as some in Africa, Morocco and Sudan, by virtue of embracing Israel via "normalization", have signaled their desire to get rid of Palestine's just cause.

As front-line states, they have opted to ignore and downplay the Palestinian plight. In fact, their disgusting behavior and conduct as evident in both Riyadh and Dubai leaves no doubt that the Palestinian cause is of no consequence for them.

