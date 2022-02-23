Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan stress expansion of energy ties

TEHRAN - The energy ministers of Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan, as the region's most powerful countries in the electricity industry, stressed the need to develop regional cooperation in the energy sector.

In a historic meeting on the sidelines of the sixth Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Qatar on Tuesday, Ali-Akbar Mehrabian, Nikolay Shulginov, and Parviz Shahbazov, the energy ministers of Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan, respectively exchanged views on developing regional cooperation in the field of electricity.

They emphasized the significant impact of energy security and the energy economy on the development of the region.

Synchronization of the electricity networks of the three countries was among the issues discussed in this meeting, regarding which the officials stressed the need to accelerate the completion and implementation of the study phases of the project and subsequently make it operational.

During this gathering, Mehrabian announced his ministry's readiness to support and implement the mentioned project.

He stressed that Iran considers this project important for the expansion of electricity exchanges not only with neighboring countries but also with countries in the region, especially Russia.

Shulginov for his part stressed the urgency of the completion of this project so that the three countries' power grids can be connected.

While emphasizing full support for the project, Parviz also announced Azerbaijan's readiness to invest in the related facilities for the optimal implementation of the project.

EF/MA

Photo: Ali Akbar Mehrabian (C), Nikolai Shulginov (L) and Parviz Shahbazov, the energy ministers of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan respectively