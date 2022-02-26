Iran to compete at 2022 IIHF World Championship Division IV

TEHRAN – Iran national ice hockey team will take part at the 2022 IIHF World Championship Division IV.

The tournament will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from March 3 to 9.

Iran will start the five-team tournament with a match against Singapore on March 4. The Persians are scheduled to face Kyrgyzstan on March 6.

Iran will also play Kuwait and Malaysia on March 7 and 9 respectively.

After the tournament was cancelled the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all teams stayed put in their divisions.

2022 IIHF World Championship Division IV will be an international ice hockey tournament run by the International Ice Hockey Federation.