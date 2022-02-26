Presence of foreign troops in Syria led to rise of terrorism: ambassador

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has said that the illegal presence of foreign forces in Syria has created conditions for the activities of terrorist groups.

He stressed that the government and the territorial integrity of Syria cannot be weakened under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

Takht Ravanchi made the remarks on Friday during a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the political and humanitarian situation in Syria.

Referring to the repeated violations of the sovereignty of Syria by Israel, he said, “The recent attacks carried out by Israel against Syria, which affected civilians and the non-military infrastructure of this country, are a violation of international human rights laws.”

He called on the Security Council to hold Israel accountable for these aggressive and evil acts and the threat to use force against the countries of the region, which endangers peace and security.

The top diplomat pointed out that the Syrian people face many challenges, and confronting them requires unremitting efforts in various fields. He added that there is nothing more important and immediate than ending the unilateral coercive measures that harmed the Syrian people, as they robbed their basic human rights, including the right to medicine, health, food, water, electricity and communications.

Most of the civilian infrastructure in Syria has been destroyed, the diplomat said, according to the Al Alam website.

“The Security Council should work more seriously in order to ensure the full, balanced and effective implementation of Security Council Resolution 2585, especially the quick-return projects and the abolition of the unilateral embargo.”

Takht Ravanchi stated, “The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is still significantly violated in light of the presence of foreign forces, including the United States. We condemn the theft of natural resources of the Syrian people in the areas under the control of foreign forces, especially oil and agricultural crops. And we officially recognize the legitimate right of the Syrian government to confront these criminal acts.”

The ambassador pointed to the importance of the Astana process in helping to solve the Syrian crisis, saying, “This mechanism will continue its efforts to end the crisis and reduce the suffering of the Syrian people. In support of these efforts, the foreign ministers of the guarantor states of the Astana Process will meet in Antalya (Turkey) on March 10.”

He stated, “The movement of terrorist groups, including ISIS, in the Syrian territories under the control of illegal foreign forces, as well as their transfer to other countries, endangers regional and international peace and security.”

The Iranian ambassador stressed that the fight against terrorism cannot be used as a pretext to weaken the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria

Takht Ravanchi said, “Iran will continue to support Syria's efforts to confront terrorist threats and preserve the unity and sovereignty of its territories.”