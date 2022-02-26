5,000-year-old bowl recovered by Iranian authorities

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recovered a stone bowl estimated to date from the 3rd millennium BC.

A Bronze Age bowl, which dates from some 5,000 years ago, has been seized [from an authorized antique dealer] in the city of Jiroft, ISNA quoted a local official as saying on Saturday.

The historical and cultural authenticity of the object has been confirmed by Jiroft’s office for Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Department, the official said.

Made of soapstone, the object is eight cm in height and 11 cm in diameter, the report said.

Jiroft, a fertile plain situated in Kerman province, is a splendid cradle of civilization, which dates from the Early Bronze Age (late 3rd millennium BC).

In the very early 21st century, rounds of heavy floods along the Halil River swept the topsoil off thousands of previously unknown tombs and led to the discovery of many artifacts believed by archeologists to belong to the Early Bronze Age (late 3rd millennium BC).

AFM