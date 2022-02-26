Iranian envoy in Kyiv: Iranian residents can safely leave Ukraine

TEHRAN— Iranian nationals have been given the opportunity to leave Ukraine, according to Iran's envoy in Kyiv.

On Saturday, Manouchehr Moradi wrote on his Twitter post that the embassy has aided the exit of Iranians from the country which has come under attack by Russia.

“Fortunately, with the efforts of the embassy and colleagues in the Foreign Ministry, as well as the cordial collaboration of honorable ambassadors in Warsaw, Budapest, and Bucharest, as well as the support of the Iranian foreign minister, the withdrawal of Iranian nationals from Ukraine is possible,” Moradi said on his Twitter account.

The ambassador also expressed optimism that all Iranian nationals will be able to return home safely.