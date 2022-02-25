Iranian FM seeks Hungary’s cooperation to get Iranians out of Ukraine

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has exchanged views with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, about the crisis in Ukraine and cooperation on facilitating the return of Iranian nationals living in Ukraine.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, Amir Abdollahian voiced concern over the measures previously taken by NATO, which led to the crisis in Eastern Europe, expressing support for political solutions to the crisis in Ukraine.

In turn, the Hungarian foreign minister voiced deep fears over the launch of a military operation in Ukraine, calling for a resort to political and diplomatic solutions instead.

He expressed hope that the armed conflict would be brought to an end as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Amir Abdollahian asked Hungary to provide humanitarian assistance in facilitating the process of transferring Iranian citizens from Ukraine to their homeland through Hungarian soil.

Amir Abdollahian said Iranian citizens, including students, families of diplomats and other Iranian residents of Ukraine, seek to cross into borders of Hungary and Poland to safely return home.

The Hungarian foreign minister responded by saying that his country would spare no effort to secure the transfer of Iranian nationals through the Hungarian soil.

The Hungarian government, he added, will issue the necessary orders to let in Iranians living in Ukraine without visa requirements and provide them with urgent assistance for their safe exit.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian thanked the Hungarian government for providing necessary facilities and helping Iran to bringing back its nationals home.

