Iran to evacuate citizens from Ukraine ‘as soon as possible’

TEHRAN – Transport Minister Rostam Qasemi has said a special flight will be arranged to evacuate Iranian citizens from Ukraine as soon as possible amid the ongoing crisis following Russia’s military invasion.

“Within the shortest possible time, we will take measures to ensure the safety of our dear citizens residing in Ukraine and transport them back [to the country] through launching a special flight by [the national carrier] Homa,” Qasemi was quoted as saying by the Transport Ministry’s portal.

“In coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are negotiating with officials in Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

Russia has launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea.

The attacks began on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that he had approved a “special military operation”. The move came after Moscow earlier recognized rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its “help”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also said the Islamic Republic is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine with “serious concern”.

MG