Iranian president explores Ukraine crisis with Putin

TEHRAN — Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss the latest developments on the ground in Ukraine as well the Vienna talks.

Raisi stated that the expansion of the NATO to the east creates tensions, stressing, “The expansion of the NATO is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions.”

The president then expressed hope that what is happening in Ukraine ends up to the benefit the nations and the region.

Referring to the nuclear talks, Raisi stated that Iran is seeking a sustainable agreement, not a shaky one.

He added, “Providing credible guarantees, ending political claims (against Iran) and the verifiable lifting of sanctions are among the necessities of reaching a lasting agreement.”

In the conversation, Putin described the current situation in Ukraine as a “legitimate response to decades of breaches of security treaties and the West's efforts to undermine his country's security.”

Referring to Iran's active cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Russian president stressed the importance of continuing consultations between the two sides on nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government spokesman on Friday said diplomacy and dialogue are the solutions to end the war on Ukraine.

“Security concerns about the growing and provocative trend of NATO eastward expansion are understandable to all independent countries opposed to U.S. domination. At the same time, adherence to international and humanitarian law and reliance on dialogue and diplomacy are essential to ending conflict,” Ali Bahadori Jahromi tweeted.

War on Ukraine: how did it start?

On Thursday NATO condemned Russia's full-fledged military invasion of Ukraine, calling it a "brutal act of war" and G7 leaders calling it a "severe danger to international order."

Brussels and Washington have sought to put new sanctions on Moscow, this time aimed at banking and business. "Putin picked this war," U.S. President Joe Biden said, warning that Russia will pay the price.

On a single day of combat, skirmishes and injuries were reported around the country, including near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia has taken control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Civilians have been seen fleeing major cities.

As the second day of action began, Moscow appeared to have Kyiv squarely in its sights, invading from the east, north, and south.

Clashes between the two sides have been reported, with Ukrainian soldiers blowing up a bridge in an attempt to delay Russia's approach. Western intelligence authorities have previously warned that Russia was assembling an "overwhelming force" to seize control of the city.

Citizens in the northern Obolon area were warned to stay at home on Friday to prevent "active military activities," according to Reuters. Obolon is the same location where tanks were spotted earlier in the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned foreign countries that any attempt to intervene would result in "consequences you have never seen in history."

Putin ordered the invasion, with Russian forces invading Ukraine by land, air, and sea.

World leaders condemned the initiation of a Russian attack that could result in large casualties and appears to be aimed at destabilizing Ukraine.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported the arrival of Russian forces in the village of Pavlovka, around 200 kilometers east of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, heavy battle between Ukrainian and Russian troops continues in the Kharkiv region, near the Russian border, according to Oleh Sinegubov, chairman of the regional state administration.

Mayor Oleksandr Tretiak confirmed a ballistic rocket strike on Rivne's airport, although no casualties were reported. Rivne can be found in western Ukraine.

Lviv, an important western Ukrainian city on the Polish border, is hearing air raid sirens. Lviv was previously not thought to be a target of the Russian invasion.

