Iranian photographers honored at Asahi Shimbun international exhibit

TEHRAN – Four Iranian photographers have been awarded at the 82nd International Photographic Salon in Japan.

The exhibition is organized by the Asahi Shimbun and the All-Japan Association of Photographic Societies. It was launched in 1927 with the participation of photographers from 15 countries outside of Japan.

Ahmad Khatiri received an award for his work “Alone” depicting a boy clad in a military uniform among a number of Iranian servicemen.

“Alone” has previously received the GPU White Ribbon J1 - FIAP blue ribbon J3 at the Vernon-Normandy Photograph Exhibition in France.

The other winner is Ali Kianjam, who was honored for “Circle of Life” showing some farmers who are chasing birds away from their field.

“Harmony in Mourning” by Davud Izadpanah also won an award. The photo depicts a large group of Iranian Shia Muslims engaged in the Muharram mourning rituals.

“Colored” by Omidreza Purnabi was also honored. The photo shows an Iranian artisan working in his workshop.

Winners were chosen by a jury of eight photographers and experts headed by Takeyoshi Tanuma.

Anju, Etsuko Enami, Shintaro Shiratori, Tokihiro Sato, Ezure Yasuharu, Shigeru Ito, Takeo Kato and Toru Nakata were the members of the jury.

The jury selected “Worship of the Buddha” by Myat Zaw Hein from Myanmar as one of the three top photos of the salon.

“The photo is superb in its composition and coloring, and does an excellent job of conveying the scene’s devout atmosphere,” the jury said in a statement.

“It depicts a hazy, fantasy-like setting of a boy and a Buddha statue, with another Buddha figure looming faintly between them. The finished work presents a clear vision of the photographer’s aims and is imbued with human drama,” the statement added.

“My Lockdown Sports” by Paolo Quadrini from Italy and “Under Water” by Dutch photographer Anne-Marie Vermaat were other top winners.

Photo: “Alone” by Iranian photographer Ahmad Khatiri won an award at the 82nd International Photographic Salon in Japan.

MMS/YAW