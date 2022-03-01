U.S. support for governments merely an illusion

TEHRAN — In an enlightening speech on the day of Mab’ath, the day Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was officially chosen by God to spread the religion of Islam, Leader of the Islamic Revolution shed light on the outcomes of blindly trusting the United States.

In his televised speech, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei noted that those who trusted the United States to back them are now suffering from the U.S. backstabbing.

Noting the experience of Afghanistan and Ukraine, the Leader outlined that the rulers of “dependent countries” who rely on the West, and United States in particular, are now left alone and helpless.

Elaborating on Iran’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Iran supports ending the war in Ukraine. We want the war to be ended there, but the solution to any crisis is only possible if the root cause is identified. The root of the crisis in Ukraine is the U.S. policies that create crises, and Ukraine is a victim of these policies.”

He added that the United States dragged Ukraine to where it is now.

“By interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs, creating color revolutions and toppling one government and putting another in power, the U.S. dragged Ukraine into this situation,” he asserted.

He then went on to address the lessons one can learn from the Ukraine crisis, saying, “Ukraine’s situation has two important lessons. Governments that rely on the U.S. and Europe should know that their support is a mirage and not real. Today’s Ukraine is yesterday’s Afghanistan. Both countries’ presidents said they relied on U.S. and Western governments but were left alone.”

The Leader was referring to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to note that the support of the people is the backbone of the administrations. “The people are the governments’ most important support. This is the second lesson from Ukraine’s situation. If the people of Ukraine had been involved, the Ukrainian government wouldn’t be in this situation. The people didn’t get involved because they didn’t approve of the government.”

According to the Leader, the U.S. is a “manifestation of modern ignorance, discrimination, oppression and creating crises in the world today.”

Highlighting that the U.S. regime creates crises, lives off of crises and feeds on various crises in the world, he said, “Ukraine is another victim of this policy.”

“The U.S. regime is a mafia regime. Political, economic, and all sorts of mafias control their country and bring presidents into power. They create crises in the world to maximize their profits,” he added, pointing to the rise in U.S. weapons sale every time there is a war around the world. This mafia regime is seeking to create crises globally and the “West Asia in particular,” the Leader remarked.

“These mafias, which even control the election and removal of American presidents, need to create crises and establish crisis centers in different parts of the world in order to survive,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

The Leader cited crises in recent years, such as the creation of Daesh created by the U.S. mafia regime. “Their trained dog, Daesh, which they themselves confessed to creating it, publicly beheaded and burned innocent people alive or drowned them so that U.S. arms factories could make the most of these crises.”

He then added that Western society uses science and knowledge to “slaughter people and plunder the other nations.”

The Leader also said although the Islamic system is still far from its great goals, it is an attractive model for Muslims and the people of the world.

The West, particularly the U.S., are now infamous in backstabbing their so-called allies. Case in point is the Afghanistan crisis in August 2021, in which the Taliban took over Kabul in a day without facing resistance from the Afghan army.

Later, Ghani confessed that the Americans had promised to back him up against the Taliban, but did not do so.

Another example is the Ukraine war, during which Ukrainian President Zelensky told the 27 European leaders that Kyiv is standing on its own feet and will resist alone.

In his illuminating speech, the Leader sent a message to the rulers of the Arab world to not blindly trust the Westerners because they will eventually be left alone.

