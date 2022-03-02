Transit of goods via Iran increasing

TEHRAN- The policy of paying attention to neighbors and developing political and economic relations with neighboring countries in the current government, increasing attention to road and rail routes in the world and the efforts and cooperation of transportation and trade-related organizations in establishing or activating corridors through the country has led to significant growth in transit of goods through Iran.

The latest report on transit of goods via the country indicates that 11.298 million tons of commodities have been transited through Iran during the 11-month period since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-February 19, 2022), which has been 70 percent more than the figure for the same period of time in the past year (6.639 million tons).

It is while the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) had previously said that transit of goods via Iran is forecast to reach 11 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), while the figure has already surpassed 11 million tons.

As announced by Rouhollah Latifi, 7.532 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran in the previous Iranian calendar year, despite the restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, as stated by the managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI), 932,000 tons of commodities were transited via Iranian railways during the mentioned 11-month period of this year, which was 115 percent more than the figure for the same time span of the past year.

Iran is one of the countries that has a special status in trade and transit relations due to its strategic location and special geography, as the country is the passage of several important international corridors.

Considering its geographical location, Iran can play a significant role in the transit of goods in the region and benefit a lot from its status in this due.

Paying attention to upstream documents, especially the country's development plans, and the government's decision to develop transit, paying special attention to infrastructure development, reducing transit time, making it cheaper to cross Iran and making more advantages over competitors, due to the short path for customers, can lead to facilitating the development of transit so that the country can reach the desired growth in this due.