Movies from Iran scoop awards at Khamrubu Intl. Short Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian movies have won awards in various categories of the Khamrubu International Short Film Festival in India.

The festival took place in Guwahati, Assam, on February 26 and 27.

“The Hand” by Parviz Rajai was selected as best film in the short drama section.

In this film, an azure grain departs from a rock because of a mine explosion, and hits a young poet in the woods due to the intensity of the blast. The young poet picks up the grain and takes it with him. In the middle of the way, the grain falls out. The poet keeps going on his way without noticing. In time, the azure grain faces different events.

“Aphasia” by Saeid Alinejad also received an honorable mention in this category.

“Dancing with Rainbow” directed by Hassan Mokhtari won first runner-up award in the documentary competition, while “Hargila” by Gerrit Vyn from the United States was named best documentary.

The documentary is about a girl who embellishes her hometown Mianeh in East Azarbaijan with her murals.

In the animation competition, “The Sun” by Omid Seifi also received first runner-up prize.

The story of the movie is set in a dirty city where people are suffering. A child is born. He who has lost his mother is alone in the city when a child feels lonely and scared. A butterfly takes him somewhere. The child sees that the sun is imprisoned in a cage in a dark room. The child releases the sun and the sun illuminates the city and removes sorrow from the people.

“The Statue” by Mohsen Salehifard won the critics award in this section.

The animation follows a sculptor who engages with the clay of his sculpture and shapes it.

Roya won the award for best female child artist for “Aphasia”, while Emad Najmabadi won the named best male child artist for his role “Aparat”.

“Aparat” also brought Erfan Ehteshami the award for best cinematographer, and Mohammad-Javad Belqadr won the award for best editor for his collaboration in “Victim”.

Photo: “Dancing with Rainbow” directed by Hassan Mokhtari.

MMS/YAW