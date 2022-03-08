Tehran-Baku flights resume after two-year halt

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier IranAir resumed its once-weekly roundtrip Tehran-Baku flights after a suspension that was prolonged for about two years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to an announcement by the airline, the flight departs from Imam Khomeini International Airport at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. The return flight leaves Heydar Aliyev International Airport the same day at 4:55 p.m. local time.

Azerbaijani officials have said travelers over 18 years of age who have a vaccination card in English with a QR Code or those who received their last vaccine shot in the past 14 days can travel to Azerbaijan, IRNA reported.

The Iranian airline says passengers must hold a negative PCR test in English with a QR Code upon arrival in Azerbaijan, the report added.

Furthermore, On March 4, the low-cost Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways began its Baku-Tehran service, which was suspended due to the pandemic. Its flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Tehran Airport and back are operated once a week - on Fridays.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights. Passengers traveling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours before departure.

Citizens of Iran, upon entering the territory of Azerbaijan, must provide a valid document confirming the full course of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as take PCR testing for coronavirus infection.

AFM