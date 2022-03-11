MP: IAEA must come to Iran when it faces ambiguity

TEHRAN — Abolfazl Amouei, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament, has noted that Iran has repeatedly warned the IAEA to maintain its professional approach and “not be influenced by the Zionists’ claims.”

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visited Tehran on March 5. On the same day the IAEA and Iran issued a joint statement to resolve questions raised by the UN nuclear watchdog within the NPT safeguards agreement.

“The roadmap for resolving the remaining issues was the safeguards agreement between Iran and the Agency. The fact is that Iran has repeatedly warned the Agency to maintain its professional approach and not to be influenced by the Zionists’ claims,” Abolfazl Amouei said in an interview with Mehr.

Amouei added that Iran has always emphasized that if there are any ambiguities for the IAEA, it should resolve them through technical talks with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

“We spoke about our concerns with Mr. Grossi and stressed the need for bilateral technical talks. Iran wants a solution to this problem,” said Amouei, a former diplomat.

The legislator emphasized Iran has accepted a roadmap according to which it will provide explanations about the ambiguities of the IAEA.

“Naturally, these explanations should lead to the termination of Iran's case in the Agency,” he asserted.

Amouei added that the parliament’s demand is that, firstly, the framework of Iran's nuclear program and its confidentiality be maintained by the UN nuclear body. Secondly, he said, the IAEA must take a non-political approach to resolving these issues and pursue current issues in a fully professional manner.

He stated, “One of the challenges we have in our relations with the Agency is that sometimes we face destructive moves from the Zionists. So much so that this disruption undermines cooperation between Iran and the Agency. Our expectation is that, thanks to Grossi's visit to Tehran, he will make good progress in resolving such issues.”

The parliamentarian stressed that the formation of a lasting solution to the safeguard issues would certainly help an agreement between Iran and the P4+1 nations.

However, he said, without such an agreement and without the termination of the safeguards case, any agreement with the 4+1 group will not be stable.

“However, we believe that the sustainability of the agreement is a fundamental principle,” he noted.

“If the Agency takes a professional approach, we hope that this case will end quickly and that our country's nuclear achievements will be preserved,” Amouei concluded.

