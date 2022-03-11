Iran rejects Arab League statement as ‘vicious allegations’

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has described as “absurd” anti-Iran allegations by Arab League foreign ministers and the so-called Arab Quartet Committee.

Khatibzadeh expressed deep regret that a “vicious cycle of anti-Iran allegations” is continuing, saying such “futile” actions are contrary to their moves to interact and engage in regional diplomacy with the Islamic Republic.

He dismissed the “repeated and unfounded” allegations of Iranian interference in the internal affairs of other countries brought by states that “have a long history of creating tensions and warmongering” especially in Yemen and other parts of West Asia and North Africa.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also described such “hackneyed statements” as an obstacle in the way of growing ties between Iran and its neighbors, and once again stated Iran’s longstanding stance that misunderstandings among neighbors must be cleared through diplomatic channels. He invited the neighboring countries to dialog.

Khatibzadeh also dismissed the territorial claims over three southern Iranian islands in the Arab League’s statement, saying Iran has always acted in the framework of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and that Tehran condemns any foreign interference in this regard.

Khatibzadeh called the preservation of nuclear achievements and defense capabilities of Iran among the strategic policies and stressed that such statements will never impact the development of Iran’s nuclear energy program.

The Quartet Committee, comprised of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt, claimed in a statement issued in Cairo on Wednesday that Iran continued to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries and play a role in sowing sectarianism among them by supporting and arming terrorist groups.

It further stated that the Islamic Republic endangers Arab states' security and stymies regional and international attempts to address issues and crises in the area peacefully.

The ministerial committee then denounced what it claimed Iranian officials' visits to and statements about the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

This is despite the fact that the three islands have always been historically part of Iran, as evidenced by innumerable historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other areas of the world. The UAE, on the other hand, has frequently asserted illegitimate claims to the islands.

