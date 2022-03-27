Value of e-commerce transactions surpassed $21m in 6 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a director in Iran’s E-Commerce Development Center, the value of e-commerce transactions surpassed 5.6 trillion rials (about $21.5 million) in the country during the first half of the past Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2021).

Faranak Abolmasoum, the director of monitoring department of the mentioned center, also put the number of e-commerce transactions at 1,894,036,496 in the mentioned six-month period.

It is while the global statistics show that the value of e-commerce in the world was 4.213 trillion dollars in 2020 and reached 4.921 trillion dollars in 2021, which indicates a 17-percent yearly growth, she further noted.

Back in late November 2021, the head of E-Commerce Development Center had said almost all the procedures related to the country’s foreign trade were being carried out electronically and the center was seeking to make them all electronically.

According to Ali Rahbari, the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s E-Commerce Development Center seeks to minimize the role of the human factor in operations with the smartening of trade systems.

MA/MA