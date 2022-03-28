Iran’s annual non-oil trade up 38%

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), as compared to its previous year, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

As announced by the IRICA former head, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the Iranian calendar year 1399.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi had put the weight of non-oil trade at 146.4 million tons, and said that the figure shows a 25-million-ton annual decline, which was the result of sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s non-oil export was 112 million tons valued at $34.5 billion, and that of import was 34.4 million tons worth $38.5 billion in that year, according to Mir-Ashrafi.

