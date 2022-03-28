About 30m tons of basic goods worth $19b cleared from customs in a year

TEHRAN- As announced by the deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), about 30 million tons of basic goods worth $19 billion were cleared from the customs in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Foroud Asgari, the deputy head of IRICA for technical affairs, said that the first report on the operation of the headquarters to facilitate customs formalities and prevent from commodities pile-up at the customs was published recently by order of the IRICA head.

According to the official, the said headquarters has set a new record in the clearance of basic goods.

Following the emphasis put by the IRICA head on expediting the clearance of basic goods, the meetings of the mentioned headquarters have been constantly held attended by the IRICA deputies and directors, he added.

Back in May 2021, former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had ordered the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration to take the necessary measures to accelerate the clearance of basic goods deposited at the country’s customs.

According to IRICA Deputy Head Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi, in a meeting of the government economic coordination headquarters, some problems and issues were raised regarding the clearance of goods in the country’s customs, and a report was presented to the president.

Following the mentioned meeting, Rouhani issued a decree ordering to investigate and resolve the mentioned problems and also agreed with the IRICA and Industry Ministry’s proposals in this regard.

