TEDPIX rises 14,900 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 14,993 points to 1.418 million on Monday.

As reported, Over 11.326 billion securities worth 50.866 trillion rials (about $195.6 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 12,131 points and the second market’s index gains 26,639 points.

The head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has outlined new strategies and programs for the country’s stock market during his tenure, among which supporting investors, creating a transparent, efficient, and equitable market, as well as reducing inclusive risk based on the market’s broad objectives can be mentioned.

Majid Eshqi has stressed the use of modern technologies and mechanisms to increase public access to market data as a major strategy in this regard.

According to the SEO head, another strategy would be amending the market’s rules and regulations to increase justice and accountability, while strengthening the medium- and small-scale level financing through new mechanisms.

“Diversification and promotion of the capital market (in terms of market, tools, and institutions), increasing the transparency and quality of information published in the capital market, reforming business processes and increasing the efficiency of financial markets, development of financial institutions and de-monopolization, development and strengthening of technical infrastructure, facilitating and clarifying the issuance of licenses in the capital market and the development of the debt market and increasing its liquidity will also be pursued,” Eshqi has explained.

MA/MA