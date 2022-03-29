Forming inclusive government in Afghanistan is ‘essential’: Iran FM

TEHRAN – In remarks on Tuesday Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Iran is of the opinion that formation of an inclusive government with the involvement of all political and ethnic groups is essential to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“In our belief formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all political and ethnic groups of that country is quite essential to achieve peace and stability,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks prior to his flight to China to attend a meeting of countries neighboring Afghanistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday that foreign ministers or representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are scheduled to attend the meeting in Tunxi, East China's Anhui Province, Global Times reported.