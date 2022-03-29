Iran end 2022 World Cup qualifier on high

TEHRAN - Iran football team defeated Lebanon 2-0 on Tuesday to end the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on high note.

In the match held in Mashhad's Emam Reza Stadium, Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring in the 35th minute and Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh doubled the lead in the 72nd minute.

Iran ended the campaign with 25 points in Group A.

South Korea sit second with 23 points with one game in hand.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein