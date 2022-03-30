Nearly 10m housing units needed in country

TEHRAN- Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi said: “According to initial estimates, we need about 10 million new housing units in the country.”

The minister pointed to the problem of lack of land in the provinces of the country to build housing units and said: "We are trying to solve this problem through taking some serious action."

Qasemi said that the biggest challenge of housing construction is land constraints and added: "Based on the planning, we will build four million units within four years, and according to the slogan of the year, we will use knowledge-based technology in parts, materials and type of construction."

The present Iranian calendar year 1401 (began on March 21) is named “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating” by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Qasemi has recently announced that over 800,000 units of National Housing Movement are already under construction across the country.

In mid-March, the deputy transport and urban development minister announced that 5.2 million applicants have already registered in the government’s two major housing plans (National Housing Action and National Housing Movement).

Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh said that according to the Supreme Housing Council, the two plans of National Housing Movement and National Housing Action were merged so that those who had already registered (in Housing Action) could enjoy the benefits of this plan (Housing Movement).

After monitoring the applicants in these two housing projects, the names will be sent to the departments of the provinces and the relevant organizations to approve the condition, and those who are eligible to go through other steps, the official explained.

As previously reported, the operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

After the National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), the National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program for providing affordable housing units to low-income classes.

