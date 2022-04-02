84% rise in tourist visits to Kermanshah sites during Noruz

TEHRAN- Visits by Noruz trippers to historical sites in the western province of Kermanshah grows 84 percent over the Iranian new year holidays (started March 21) compared to the same period three years earlier, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

Nearly 173,000 travelers toured historical sites in Kermanshah including Taq-e Bostan, the UNESCO-registered Bisotun, the ancient Temple of Anahita, and Moaven al-Molk and Biglarbeigi Tekyehs during the period, CHTN quoted Ali Saber as saying on Friday.

Back in November, provincial tourism chief Jabbar Gohari announced that the tourism industry of Kermanshah has taken some 670 billion rials (about $2.5 million) hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Some 1,130 tourism workers across the province have lost their jobs, he added.

A significant part of the tourism industry was damaged by the coronavirus restrictions, which reduced the activity of various sectors to five percent of what it was before the pandemic, the official explained.

Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, Taq-e Bostan comprises extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Late afternoon is the best time to visit, as the cliff turns a brilliant orange in the setting sun, which then dies poetically on the far side of the duck pond.

Bisotun is a patchwork of immense yet impressive life-size carvings depicting king Darius I and several other figures. UNESCO has it that Bisotun bears outstanding testimony to the important interchange of human values in the development of monumental art and writing, reflecting ancient traditions in monumental bas-reliefs. The inscription, measuring about 15 meters high and 25 meters wide, was created on the order of King Darius I in 521 BC. It bears three different cuneiform script languages: Old Persian, Elamite, and Babylonian.

Located in Kangavar, the Temple of Anahita is believed to date from circa 200 BC. Several column bases and ruins of a wall remain from the magnificent Greek-style temple. The temple was used during the Parthian era (248 BC-224) as well as the Sassanid era (224-651).

The monument was damaged as it was used for various purposes by the Seljuk, Ilkhanid, Safavid, and Qajar dynasties, which ruled Iran over the past centuries. The Temple of Anahita was seriously damaged by an earthquake in 1957. Afterward, people invaded the perimeter of the site, using stones from the temple to rebuild their homes at that location.

Moaven al-Molk Tekyeh has always been a popular destination for art lovers and history buffs due to its special architecture and unique tile work. The Qajar-era (1789–1925) monument was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1975. During Muharram, apart from mosques, each neighborhood sets up its establishment for the ceremonial processions of the month known as Tekyeh (or Tekkiyeh), which are venues for the gathering of mourners known as ‘heyat’ (literally meaning group or delegation) who honor the life of Imam Hussein (AS).

Tekkiyeh (stemming from the word eteka, meaning backup or reliable) was historically a staying place for visiting pilgrims and dervishes who relied on the goodness of the benefactors for daily sustenance. Today Tekkiyehs, however, are specific locations for mourners who meet and participate in religious gatherings after which they head out on the streets in groups known as dasteh (literally meaning cluster) to parade dramatic mourning.

ABU/AFM