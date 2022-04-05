Tractor complete signing of Tiago Ferreira

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Tractor completed signing of Portuguese defender Tiago Ferreira.

The 28-year-old defender has joined Tractor until the rest of the season.

With six games left in Iran Professional League (IPL), Tractor are in the relegation scrap.

Ferreira began his career in Porto B in 2012. The defender has played in Belgian team Waregem and Romanian club Universitatea Craiova.

Most recently, he was a member of Hungarian club MTK.