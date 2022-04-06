Ardabil registers over 246,000 overnight stays

TEHRAN – Noruz travelers made over 246,000 overnight stays in the northwestern Ardabil province during the two-week Persian new year holidays (March 21-April 2).

In comparison with the same period last year, the figure shows a 120 percent increase, the provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Wednesday.

Over 19,000 people also toured historical sites and museums across the province during the mentioned time, the official added.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/MG

