The sacrifices made by the Kurdistan people to defend their homeland have become a paradigm for the

Kianush Golzar's latest book, "Bardehsour," was released in bookstores after “Shonam” and “Evenings of Keriskan” as the last book of this trilogy, IBNA reported.

This book, like the two previous ones, has narrated parts of Komala's crimes in Kurdistan. Yadollah Khodadad is the main narrator of this book, and he was imprisoned with the author as well. He was a teacher in Kurdistan when he got captured by the Komala counter-revolutionary group in October 1980, and he was the only survivor of a group of eight people that were caught at the same time.

* Would you tell me a little about this book and what inspired you to write it?

This book is about Yadollah Khodadad and the story of his 30 months of captivity in one of Komala’s prisons and how he escaped from it. The prison of the Bardehsour in Sardasht was a terrible place, and we felt as though we were trapped in a swamp with no way out. All of the crimes, murders, and sacrifices that I witnessed there inspired me to create these books, and we were able to get certain stories and happenings from Mr. Yadollah when we found him.

* Why did you choose this title for the book?

Because this was the name of the prison, as well as a village, and a river near the prison; besides, In Kurdish, the word "Bardeh" means "red stones," a metaphor for those whose blood has been spilled on the rocks, and the region's rocks have all become crimson as a result.

* Why did you choose to write about a topic that receives less attention than the imposed war?

Writing about the soldiers' experiences of the imposed war had already begun, and books had been written on the subject, but the issue of Kurdistan remained uncertain for writers and general politics as to whether or not to discuss it. Fortunately, the book “Shonam” shows that it is possible to address this issue; however, they were many considerations about it, like writing about the suffering of Kurdish people, as well as the crimes of Komala.

