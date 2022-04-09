Monthly non-oil export increases 37% year on year

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s non-oil export increased 37 percent during the last month of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), as compared to the last month of its preceding year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that 10.117 million tons of commodities worth $5.102 billion were exported in the last month of the past year, indicating a two-percent decline in terms of weight.

The official further put Iran’s non-oil trade at 14.539 million tons valued at $11.538 billion in the said month, of which 4.422 million worth $6.436 billion was import.

As previously announced by the IRICA head, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

MA/MA