FFIRI extraordinary assembly postponed

TEHRAN - Extraordinary assembly of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will be held on May 31.

The federation had previously announced that the assembly will be held on May 10.

Hassan Kamranifar, FFIRI secretary general, said that the board of directors have confirmed the postponement of the assembly.

“In the previous meeting of the board of directors, it was approved that the assembly to be held on May 31. According to the statute of the football federation, we have to announce the time of the gathering 70 days before the assembly,” Kamranifar said.

Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was removed from the presidency of IRIFF in February, a year later he had been appointed as president.