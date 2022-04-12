Iran, Qatar ink several co-op MOUs on air, maritime transportation

TEHRAN – Iran and Qatar have signed six memorandums of understanding to cooperate in various areas of transportation including air and maritime as well as in the preparations for the World Cup 2022.

The MOUs were endorsed by Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi and Qatar's Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti in Iran’s southern Kish Island on Monday, IRNA reported.

The documents included an agreement previously approved by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Qatar, as well as, three cooperation MOUs on air transportation, an MOU on maritime transportation, and a document on cooperation regarding Qatar World Cup 2022.

As reported, the maritime agreement was signed by the heads of the two countries' maritime organizations.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti arrived on Kish Island on Sunday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.

During the talks, the two sides discussed cooperation in a variety of areas including collaboration in free trade zones and also finalized some previously reached agreements on economic cooperation.

During his meeting with Qasemi, Al Sulaiti also expressed his country’s willingness for the expansion of maritime ties with Iran’s southern coastal provinces.

He stressed that Iran is one of the most important and influential countries in the region, saying: "The World Cup 2022 is not exclusive to Qatar and we intended to use the capacities of all countries in the region in this regard."

Qasemi for his part referred to the signing of 14 MOUs between the two countries during the visit of President Raisi to Doha, and stressed: "[implementing] the memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation between the two countries and the facilitation of trade and tourism are among the most important issues currently discussed."

Stating that the coastal provinces of Iran can have extensive trade with Qatari ports, the official added that the International Imam Khomeini port in Khuzestan province can be a great source and destination of trading goods with Qatar.

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Rostam Qasemi (R) and his Qatari counterpart Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti exchange signed MOU documents in Kish Island on Monday