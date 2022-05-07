Emir of Qatar to travel to Tehran soon

TEHRAN — The Emir of Qatar will visit Iran soon, IRNA reported on Saturday.

According to IRNA, during the Qatari Emir’s visit to Tehran the political and economic agreements reached between the two countries, which were approved during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Doha in February, are to be followed up.

The Qatari leader will head a high-ranking political and economic delegation.

Tehran and Doha recently signed cooperation agreements in some areas related to hosting the 2022 World Cup.

In addition to following up on the agreements, it is said that during the trip negotiations will be held on the solutions for Iran's frozen assets.

Earlier, some heads of state in the region had discussed the same issue with Iranian officials

On April 13, a meeting was held between Iranian authorities and a high-ranking Qatari delegation to review the executive mechanism for releasing Iran's blocked assets within the framework of a recent agreement, Borna news agency reported.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Iranian Foreign Ministry and government’s economic bodies and the deputy foreign minister of Qatar.

