Iran, Qatar to hold joint political committee session on Tuesday

TEHRAN— On Monday, Iran’s ambassador to Qatar announced the holding of the first meeting of the joint political committee of Iran and Qatar in Tehran.

Writing on his Twitter page, Hamidreza Dehghani stated, “After the signing of a joint political cooperation document between the foreign ministries of Iran and Qatar during the Iranian president's recent visit to Doha, tomorrow the first meeting of the joint political committee chaired by Dr. Ali Bagheri, Political Deputy of the Foreign Minister and Dr. Ahmad Hassan al-Hamaadi, Secretary General of the Qatari Foreign Ministry will be held in Tehran.”

According to recent reports, the Emir of Qatar is set to visit Tehran this week. Unofficial reports indicate that Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.

Regarding the forthcoming visit of the Qatari leader to Tehran, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, “This visit will take place soon. The agenda for this visit focuses on bilateral and regional issues.”

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, he also informed the press that after his meeting with Bin Hamad Al Thani, President Raisi is scheduled to travel to one of the Persian Gulf countries.

Tehran Times has learned that Raisi is set to visit Oman.