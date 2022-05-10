Raisi felicitates 30th year of diplomatic ties with Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

TEHRAN — In separate messages to the respective presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan issued on Tuesday, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi felicitated the 30th year of establishing diplomatic relations between Iran and the Republics of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

In his congratulatory message to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Raisi wrote, “The declaration of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic has ushered in a new phase in the long-standing relations between the two peoples, rooted in the region's ancient history and culture.”

Pointing out that cultural and civilizational commonalities, and common national and religious traditions are huge assets that form the basis of mutual relations, Raisi stated that during thirty years of diplomatic relations, Iran has made serious efforts to develop relations between the two countries.

“The relations between the two countries and the two nations cover a wide range of issues, the result of which is the signing of more than 120 cooperation documents at different levels of the country, province, inter-institutional, and public and private sectors,” he stated.

Also, in his congratulatory message to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan, the Iranian president stated that the country's independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992 provided an opportunity to re-establish and expand long-standing ties.

“Fortunately, since the establishment of relations between the two countries, the efforts of the two sides have led to political exchanges at the highest levels, the expansion of trade and economic relations, and the strengthening of human and cultural ties between the two friendly and brotherly countries,” he wrote.

Raisi continued, “I believe that the two countries should try to remove the obstacles in the relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade, economy and tourism, with a result-oriented view, while providing the necessary legal infrastructure and structures.”

The president said holding regular joint economic, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation committees, holding special exhibitions, drafting trade cooperation agreements, revoking visa system and easy travel of citizens based on the interests and welfare of the two nations are ways to cement relations between the two countries.

