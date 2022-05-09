Assad visit carries important message: Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that the latest visit by Syrian President Bashar Assad to Tehran carries an important message.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, Khatibzadeh said the visit was planned a while ago.

Syria has entered a new phase and Iran is seeking to strengthen cooperation with it in various fields, the spokesman said in response to a question by Al Alam.

He said, “President Bashar al-Assad's visit was scheduled for a while, and conditions had to be created for it. Syria has emerged from the terrorist field and is in the process of reconstruction. Assad's visit carries an important message that Syria has now entered a new phase after his visit to the region and the reopening of foreign embassies in Damascus. Iran is one of the most important countries that helped Syria thwart the terrorist plot, and it is natural for Iran to be a center for consultations.”

Assad paid a surprise visit to Iran on Sunday and met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. It was Assad's second visit to Tehran since 2011 when Syria plunged into a devastating war. Assad's first visit to Iran came on December 18, 2018.

In his meeting with Assad, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The Syrian people’s and government’s resistance and victory in an international war has increased Syria's credibility. Syria today isn't the same as before the war. Although this destruction didn’t exist then, now everyone views this country as a power.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered several factors to have influenced the resistance and victory of Syria in an international war.

He noted, “Various factors contributed to Syria's victory in the international war, one of the most important of which was your (Mr. Bashar Assad's) strong spirit. God willing, you can reconstruct the ruins caused by the war with that same spirit, because great tasks await you,” according to the khamenei.ir

Emphasizing that today the president and the people of Syria are truly honorable in the eyes of the nations of the region, Ayatollah Khamenei added, "The heads of some neighboring countries meet with the heads of the Zionist regime and have coffee with them. But the people of those same countries fill the streets on Quds Day to chant anti-Zionist slogans. This is the reality of the region today."

Ayatollah Khamenei also paid tribute to the memory of General Qassem Soleimani and said, "Martyr Soleimani was particularly zealous about Syria and truly made sacrifices. His manner in Syria was no different from his manner during Iran’s 8-year Sacred Defense."

He added, "He (Soleimani) and other prominent members of the IRGC such as Martyr Hamedani viewed the issue of Syria as a duty and holy obligation."

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized, "The bond and the relationship between Iran and Syria are vital to both countries, and we should not let these relations weaken. Rather, we should strengthen them as much as possible."

Referring to the recent expressions of friendship and kindness of some countries that were in the front against Syria in previous years, he said, "The path in the future should be based on past experiences."

The Leader of the Revolution considered the morale and enthusiasm of the president of Syria to be the foundation for being able to do great things.

"The president and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran are also truly enthusiastic and have a strong spirit and determination. They have a serious concern and are very motivated with regard to the issue of Syria. This opportunity should be used to further improve relations between the two countries," the Leader remarked.

In the meeting, which was also attended by President Raisi, Assad thanked the Iranian nation and government for the stance they had taken and for their support. In addition, he commemorated the memory of Martyr Soleimani, and said, "Iran's resistance and firm stance over the past four decades on regional issues, especially concerning the issue of Palestine, showed all the people of the region that the path taken by Iran is a correct path based on principles."

The Syrian president added, "The destruction caused by war can be rebuilt, but if foundations and principles are destroyed, they cannot be rebuilt. The Iranian nation's resistance based on the foundations and principles laid down by Imam Khomeini, which has continued with your Excellency's efforts, pave the way for the great victories of the Iranian nation and the people of the region, especially the people of Palestine."

Assad went on to say, "Some people think that Iran's support of the Resistance Front means supporting them with arms. However, the most important support and assistance provided by the Islamic Republic is breathing a spirit of resistance [into the region] and continuing to do so."