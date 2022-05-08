Syrian President Assad visits Iran, meets Leader

TEHRAN — In an unannounced visit, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited Tehran on Sunday morning and met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

According to the Leader's office, Ayatollah Khamenei told Assad that Syria has won an international war.

"Syria's credibility is much greater today than in the past," the Leader noted.

This is the second time that Assad visits Tehran since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011.

