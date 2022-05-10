FM says Iran to continue backing Syria in terror fight

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, has emphasized Tehran's continuous collaboration with Damascus in the battle against terrorist groups and extremism.

“Visit by President Assad and his fruitful meetings with Leader and President Raisi open new chapter in Iran-Syria strategic ties,” the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter post.

“Tehran and Damascus are determined to enhance our bilateral relationship with triumph of Syria's resistance,” he added.

"We'll continue to stand with Syria in fight against terrorism and extremism," Amir Abdollahian pointed out.

On Sunday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi met separately with President Assad in Tehran.

Following the meetings, the Syrian president left the country.

This was Assad's second trip to Iran since the Arab country became embroiled in a conflict with terrorist groups in 2011. He last visited the country in February 2019, after the terrorist Takfiri groups were defeated and relative normalcy was restored.

President Assad was joined on his earlier trip to Iran by martyr General Qassem Soleimani, who oversaw Iran's advisory military involvement in Syria focused at combating terrorist organizations.