Car rally marks holy month of Ramadan

TEHRAN – Camper vans have started a family car rally in Tehran to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Organized by the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran, the rally will continue in several Iranian provinces including Mazandaran, Golestan, Semnan, Isfahan, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Fars, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Participants will visit tourist, historical, and natural sites along the way in order to promote responsible travel and engage in car racing activities, the report added.

The rally which started on Tuesday will come to an end on Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, in UNESCO-designated Pasargadae in southern Iran.

For a faithful Muslim, the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar, Ramadan, is a time for practicing humility, patience, simplicity, empathy, and acceptance when things don’t go their way. It’s also a time to make stronger bonds of fellowship.

Muslims observe religious fast from dawn (fajr) to sunset (maghrib) and pray more than usual and with even more intensity to get closer to God. Ramadan is traditionally a time of great hospitality and generosity, so go ahead and accept Ramadan sweets or invitations to feasts, parties, and family gatherings. For Muslims, everything is done ceremoniously and consciously in line with what has been passed down from generation to generation.

Ramadan comes to an end by Eid al-Fitr, a joyful holiday when Muslims celebrate 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting; complemented by lots of traditional food and family get-togethers.

ABU/MG