TEHRAN – Iran national football team and Al Rayyan defender Shoja Khalilzadeh underwent a successful foot surgery on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old defender underwent surgery at the Aspetar in Doha, Qatar.

Khalilzadeh has missed his team’s matches in Group A of the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Al Rayyan are drawn with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan’s Istiklol and Sharjah of the UAE.