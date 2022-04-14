Iran Air Pistol Team Women takes gold at ISSF World Cup
April 14, 2022 - 14:20
TEHRAN – Iran won a gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup on Wednesday.
Golnoush Sebghatollahi, Haniyeh Rostamian and Elham Harijani from Iran were the best in 10m Air Pistol Team Women.
They defeated Chidchanok Hirunphoem, Tanyaporn Prucksakorn and Kanyakorn Hirunphoem from Thailand 16-12 in the final match.
The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup event started on April 11 in Rio de Janeiro and will run until April 18.
