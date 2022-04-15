Iranian photographers win awards at Naryn Intl. Exhibition of Photography

TEHRAN – Iranian photographers have won awards in all six categories at the 3rd Naryn International Exhibition of Photography in Kirgizstan.

Winners in the categories Open Monochrome, Open Color, Life Color, Creative Color, Photojournalism and Travel were announced by the organizers last week.

The exhibition is organized under the auspices of the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) and the Photographic Society of America (PSA).

The FIAP Light Blue Badge, which is the top award of the exhibition was given to Behzad Azimi, who also won the FIAP Gold Medal for his photo “Survivor” in the Creative Color category.

Mehdi Zabolabbasi won the FIAP Gold Medal in the Open Monochrome for his “Fishing”, which depicts an Iranian fisherman.

FIAP Ribbons in this section were garnered by Mitra Sadat Amini for her photo “Stagnation”, and Ali Mohammadi for his picture “Dog Love”.

Several photographers, including Hossein Davoodi, Davood Rastegaria and Reza Khaledi also were awarded honorable mentions.

In the Life Color section, the FIAP Gold Medal was awarded to Bahman Zarei for his photo “Sleep”, which depicts a collared dove lying on its nest and a man sleeping under the nest.

The PSA Gold Medal of this section went to Ali Mohammadi for his photo “Get Rid of Cancer” showing a child preparing to be released from a medical center after recovering from cancer.

Mohammad Esteki, Maryam Sadat Ahmadi and several other Iranian photographers were awarded honorable mentions.

All the main prizes in the Creative Color category were awarded to Iranian photographers.

The PSA Gold Medal was given to Amir-Masud Arabshahi for his “His Own World”.

The FIAP Ribbons were presented to Amir Enayati for “Carpets and Patterns” and Mehdi Veisanian for “Askestan”.

Arlen Keshishian won the FPC Trophy for “Perspective”.

The awards in the Photojournalism section were scooped up by Iranian photographers.

Amir Masud Arabshahi’s “Accident” won the FIAP Gold Medal, and Amir Badrazimi’s “Involved” received the PSA Gold Medal.

A FIAP Ribbon was given to Ali Mohammadi for “Cold Coffins, and the FPC Trophy was awarded to Mohammad-Ali Khorasani for “Brawler”.

Farzin Izaddoost’s “Holy Surp Hovhannes Church” won a FIAP Ribbon in the Travel category, while the FPC Trophy was awarded to Amir-Masud Arabshahi for “All Together”.

In the Open Color section, Amir Enayati was the sole Iranian photographer to be honored with a FIAP Ribbon for his photo “The Window of Hope”.

A jury composed of Djordje Vukicevic from Serbia, Mohammadreza Masumi from Iran and Yuksel Acikgoz from Turkey chose the winners in all categories.

A public showcase of a selection of submissions to the exhibition will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 11.

Photo: Iranian photographer Behzad Azimi’s “Survivor” won the FIAP Gold Medal at the 3rd Naryn International Exhibition of Photography in Kyrgyzstan.

MMS/YAW