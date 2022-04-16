Housing rental rises 28% in a quarter yr/yr

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has announced that the rental price has increased 28.1 percent in the country during the last quarter of the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), from the same quarter in its preceding year.

The SCI said that in the last quarter, Yazd province, in the center of Iran, with 8.6 percent had the highest and Sistan-Baluchestan province, in the southeast of the country, with 1.5 percent had the lowest rental inflation rate among the provinces of the country.

Back in April, 2021, the head of Iran’s Property Advisers Union had said that housing prices in the country should decrease at least 25 percent in order for people to be able to afford to purchase.

Mostafa Gholi Khosravi stressed the need for establishing a market regulation headquarters for the housing sector to monitor the activities of dealers and real estate agencies in order to balance the prices.

Housing prices in Iran have been constantly rising over the past three years due to various internal and external factors.

MA/MA