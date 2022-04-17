Over 2m tons of commodities traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 2.008 million tons of commodities worth more than $687 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.523 million tons of commodities valued at almost $380 million.

On this floor, the IME's customers purchased 1,042,886 tons of cement, 217,582 tons of steel, 142,000 tons of iron ore, 88,500 tons of sponge iron, 14,720 tons of zinc, 11,200 tons of copper, 6,325 tons of aluminum, 450 tons of coke, 250 tons of lead, 150 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 24 tons of precious metals concentrate and 22 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME saw trade 427,496 tons of commodities on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor valued at more than $300 million.

The exchange's customers purchased on this floor 124,800 tons of vacuum bottom, 111,910 tons of bitumen, 88,262 tons of polymeric products, 51,000 tons of lube cut, 37,021 tons of chemicals, 10,450 tons of sulfur, 4,139 tons of base oil and 90 tons of argon.

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 56,966 tons of commodities traded on it.

As previously reported, the value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 102 percent, and the volume of trades at the exchange increased 128 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), which was the highest level of growth in the history of the exchange since its establishment.

Statistical data show that in the past year, in addition to new records in the volume and value of trades of different products, 10 major records in total value and physical market trades were registered. In a way that besides the total value of trades, the volume and value of physical market trades, the volume and value of industrial products and petrochemicals trades, the value of oil products trades, and the volume and value of side market trades all hit records.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

