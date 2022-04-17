South Khorasan to boost tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN – South Khorasan is planning to develop the province’s tourism infrastructure.

A budget of 600 billion rials ($2.1 million) has been allocated for the tourism development of the eastern province, the province’s governor has said.

“The province ranked 11th in terms of Noruz travelers this year, eighth in terms of provincial traffic, and fifth in terms of passenger retention,” Javad Qena’at explained on Sunday.

In addition, South Khorasan ranks among the top 10 provinces in terms of visiting tourist attractions and selling handicrafts, the official added.

In November 2020, provincial tourism chief Hassan Ramezani said that the outbreak of coronavirus provided an opportunity to boost tourism infrastructure in the eastern province.

“Although the coronavirus pandemic has put tourism to a halt and caused lots of problems, it has provided an opportunity to improve tourism infrastructure, as there are no visitors to the province’s historical sites,” he added.

It is expected that the tourism sites will be in a more favorable condition for travelers and tourists after the current crisis ends, the official explained.

He also noted that there are 30 tourism projects underway in accommodation centers, hotels, and caravanseraes for improving the water and electricity networks of the tourist sites.

Creating the tourist village complex of Birjand in collaboration with the private sector is one of the main projects, he mentioned.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AFM