Iran futsal player Esmaeilpour announces retirement

TEHRAN – Iran national futsal team right winger Ahmad Esmaeilpour announced his retirement from national duty.

The 33-year-old player currently plays for Chinese futsal club Shenzhen Nanling.

Esmaeilpour was a member of Iran national futsal team who won a bronze medal in the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2016.

He also won the title with Iran in the 2018 AFC Futsal Championship.

“It was a tough decision to make. I wore Iran national team jersey 13 years ago and I never forget that great moment. I’ve retired from the National Team to give the young players more chance to play,” Esmaeilpour wrote on his Instagram account.