Hossein Abdi named Iran U17 football coach

TEHRAN – Iran football federation appointed Hossein Abdi as head coach of the country’s U17 football team on Monday.

The former Persepolis assistant coach has previously led the team in 2019.

Abdi will have to prepare the team for the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup which will be held in Bahrain.

Ebrahim Ghasempour, spokesman of Iran football federation’s technical committee, said the committee will appoint the Iran U19 coach soon.