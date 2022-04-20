CBI releases list of major defaulters on bank loans

TEHRAN- Central Bank of Iran released the list of major defaulters on bank loans on Wednesday.

The mentioned list, which comprises the names of major defaulters on loans received from 14 state-owned and private banks, is available at the website of the CBI.

Last week, CBI Public Relations Director Mostafa Qamari-Vafa had announced in a tweet: “The central bank, within the framework of the comprehensive plan to reform the banking network and based on financial discipline and credit health of banks, according to paragraph D of Note 16 of Budget Law of 1401 (current Iranian calendar year) will publish the names of major defaulters on bank loans from next week.”

According to the CBI, the table related to the large bank debtors’ information will be completed in the middle of the next Iranian calendar month (April 20-May 20) after receiving the relevant information from the banks.

On April 11, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi pointed out that this level of transparency has been unprecedented in the country's banking history, saying that the deadbeats on bank loans have been revealed, and we hope that this will help the banks collect the debts and provide the ground for more creditworthy people, whether producers or ordinary people, to have access to the banking resources.”

