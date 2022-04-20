Iran Greco-Roman team runner-up in Asian Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished in second place in the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Iranian wrestlers claimed three gold medals and a silver on Wednesday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Mohammad Mokhtari seized a gold medal in the 72kg after beating Kazakhstan’s Abylaikhan Amzeyev 4-1 in the final.

Rasoul Garmsiri beat Dias Kalen from Kazakhstan 4-3 in the final match of 82kg.

Mehdi Mohammad Bali emerged victorious over Uzbekistan’s Rustam Assakalov 5-1 in the final bout of 97kg.

In the 60kg, Mehdi Mohsennejad took a silver after being defeated against Kyrgyzstan’s Zholaman Sharshenbekov 4-0 in the final.

On Tuesday, Naser Alizadeh claimed a gold medal in the 87kg after defeating Jalgasbay Berdimuratov from Uzbekistan 3-1.

Iman Mohammadi also won a bronze medal in the 63kg after withdrawal of Syrian wrestler Ahmad Al Nakdali.

In the 77kg weight class, Aref Habibollahi seized a bronze medal after Kim Hyeonwoo from South Korea pulled out of the third-place match.

Iran came second in the competition with 176 points.

Kazakhstan won the title with 190 points and Kyrgyzstan finished in third place with 142 points.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships are the 35th edition of Asian Wrestling Championships of combined events, and take place from April 19 to 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.