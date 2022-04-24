Iran freestyle team crowned Asian champions

TEHRAN – Iran freestyle team claimed the title of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Pejman Dorostkar’s team won six gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal.

On Sunday, Yones Emami beat Kazakhstan’s Nurkozha Kaipanov 5-2 in the final bout of 74kg and won a gold medal.

Amirhossein Firouzpour defeated Mongolian wrestler Orgilokh Dagvadorj 11-0 in the final match of the 92kg.

Yadollah Mohebi seized a gold in 125kg weight class after beating Kazakhstan’s Alisher Yergali 3-1 in the final.

Dariush Hazratgholizadeh took a silver after losing to Japanese wrestler Rei Higuchi 10-0 in the final match of the 61kg.

Mohsen Mostafavi claimed a bronze medal by defeating Korean Gwanuk Kim 4-0 in the 86kg.

On Saturday, Rahman Amouzad Khalili in the 65kg, Ali Savadkouhi in the 79kg and Mohammadhossein Askari Mohammadian in the 97kg had won three gold medals.

Iran claimed the title with 179 points, followed by India (151) and Kazakhstan (149) points.

Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team had become runners-up in the competitions which were held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from April 19 to 24.