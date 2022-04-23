Iranian freestylers take three gold in Asian C’ships

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestlers claimed three gold medals in the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Rahman Amouzad Khalili defeated Indian Bajrang Bajrang 3-1 in the final match of 65kg.

In the 79kg weight class, Ali Savadkouhi defeated Baliyan Gourav from India 9-9 and won Iran’s second gold medal.

Mohammadhossein Askari Mohammadian defeated Mongolian Batzul Ulziisaikhan 11-0 in the final match of the 97kg.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships are the 35th edition of Asian Wrestling Championships of combined events, and take place from April 19 to 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.