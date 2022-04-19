Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers win three medals in Asian Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed three medals on Tuesday in the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Naser Ghasem Alizadeh won a gold medal in the 87kg after defeating Jalgasbay Berdimuratov from Uzbekistan 3-1.

Iman Mohammadi also won a bronze medal in the 63kg after withdrawal of Syrian wrestler Ahmad Al Nakdali.

In the 77kg weight class, Aref Habibollahi seized a bronze medal after Kim Hyeonwoo from South Korea pulled out of the third-place match.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships are the 35th edition of Asian Wrestling Championships of combined events, and take place from April 19 to 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.